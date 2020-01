Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 05:00 Hits: 0

2020 began with a fiery speech by the CEO of the world’s largest auto company, Volkswagen, in which he announced a “radical restructuring of the group” and the “slaughter of sacred cows.”

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/01/25/vwbo-j25.html