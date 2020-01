Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 18:14 Hits: 1

Commemorating 75 years since the liberation of the notorious Nazi death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau, independent UN rights experts said on Thursday that “urgent action” is needed to combat mounting antisemitism.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1055851