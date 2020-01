Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 16:28 Hits: 2

An invasive species of seaweed which has blighted tourist beaches in Mexico has become more aggressive due to the heating effects of climate change. But now, thanks to support from the UN Development Programme (UNDP), efforts are underway to hold back its advance and protect local ecosystems.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1055691