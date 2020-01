Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 19:54 Hits: 6

Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are dealing with desert locust swarms of “unprecedented size and destructive potential” that could spill over into more countries in East Africa, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warned on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1055631