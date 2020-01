Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 00:15

A new report from the UN children’s fund, UNICEF, shows that a third of adolescent girls from the poorest households have never been to school, and spending on education is heavily skewed towards wealthier households.

