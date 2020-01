Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 05:00 Hits: 1

1917, directed by British filmmaker Sam Mendes, recounts a fictionalized episode set during World War I. Failing to indict those responsible for the carnage or explore its context, the movie does not qualify as an anti-war film.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/01/17/1917-j17.html