Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 05:00 Hits: 0

Following Trump’s order for the murder of Iranian General Suleimani, his denunciations of political opponents for “taking the side of terrorists” can only be interpreted as a threat of violence.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/01/15/pers-j15.html