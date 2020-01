Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 05:00 Hits: 1

The felling of Flight 752 came amid a war crisis fomented by Washington’s campaign of “maximum pressure” on Tehran and its January 3 assassination of Suleimani.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/01/13/iran-j13-1.html