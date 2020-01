Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 15:56 Hits: 1

In the wake of an Iranian ballistic missile attack on air bases which house US forces in Iraq, the UN Secretary-General said on Wednesday that he would “continue his active engagement” to de-escalate tensions and avert full-scale war.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1054961