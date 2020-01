Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 19:51 Hits: 1

The UN Secretary-General is "deeply concerned" that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has ended a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests, his spokesman said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1054591