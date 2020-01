Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 04:30 Hits: 2

Being marked for only the second time ever, World Braille Day on Saturday raises awareness of the importance of the tactile global communication system which helps enable blind and visually impaired people, to realize their full human rights.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1054761