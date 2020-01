Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 17:21 Hits: 1

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), on Sunday strongly condemned the bombing of a military academy in the capital Tripoli, which according to news reports left at least 30 dead and more than 30 others wounded.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1054781