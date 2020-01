Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 15:48 Hits: 6

Following a sharp escalation of hostilities in southern Idlib, “at least 300,000 civilians have fled their homes” since mid-December, the UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria crisis said on Tuesday, voicing concern for their well-being.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1054871