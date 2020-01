Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 20:05 Hits: 2

Authorities in Sudan are being urged to restore peace and order in the wake of intercommunal clashes in West Darfur state which erupted on Sunday and left 65 people dead, 54 injured, and thousands displaced.

