Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 16:26 Hits: 2

Shelling near a major facility run by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Thursday, has sparked the deep concern for the safety of refugees and asylum seekers there.

