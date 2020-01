Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019

As part of new law-enforcement initiative, Attorney General William Barr announced that an additional $71 million in federal funds will be allocated to seven US cities ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

