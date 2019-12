Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 17:44 Hits: 3

New York Times Magazine editor Jake Silverstein, reviving discredited racialist distortions of the American Revolution and Civil War, refuses to correct historical errors in the 1619 Project.

Read more https://iysse.com/2019/12/29/the-1619-project-and-the-falsification-of-history-an-analysis-of-the-new-york-times-reply-to-five-historians/