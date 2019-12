Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 06:30 Hits: 3

The rehabilitation of a dumpsite in Ethiopia in which 116 people died following a landslide two years ago, has made the area safer for people working there thanks to support from the UN human settlements agency UN-Habitat.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2019/12/1053981