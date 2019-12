Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 19:08 Hits: 2

As Saudi Arabia handed death sentences to five people and sent three others to jail for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the United Nations Secretary-General continued to stress the need for “an independent and impartial investigation”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2019/12/1054261