The 2010 – 2020 UN News Decade in Review, part two

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 06:00 Hits: 2

With the 2020s now in full view, welcome to the second in our three-part series looking back at some of the major UN-related stories of the past decade. In part two, we take in the years 2014 to 2016, which saw the worst outbreak of Ebola ever recorded; new hope that the climate crisis could be tackled by world leaders, through the historic Paris climate agreement; a UN mission in Colombia to facilitate a much-awaited peace process; and the launch of the UN’s 2030 Agenda, a plan of action for people, the planet and prosperity.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2019/12/1053701