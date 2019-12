Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 05:10 Hits: 4

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is marking its centenary in 2019 and as part of the commemoration has launched a photography project called “Dignity at Work: The American Experience” to document the working life of people across the United States. UN News joined the ILO on a visit to the southern US state of Louisiana.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2019/12/1053851