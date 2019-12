Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 05:00 Hits: 2

At a time when the ruling elite is celebrating the continued rise in the stock market and patting themselves on the back for historically low unemployment figures, the number of people who are being thrown out on the streets is on the rise.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2019/12/24/pers-d24.html