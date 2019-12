Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 17:20 Hits: 5

Ecuador must implement and enforce laws and policies to protect the rights of Afro-Ecuadorians, the UN Working Group on People of African Descent said on Monday, calling for an end to the “discrimination, exclusion and extreme poverty they suffer.”

