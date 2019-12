Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 05:00 Hits: 4

One day after the US House of Representatives adopted two articles of impeachment against President Trump, the House passed Trump’s top policy priority for 2019, the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, by a massive bipartisan margin.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2019/12/20/trad-d20.html