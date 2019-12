Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 20:22 Hits: 6

The second session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, aiming to create a new post-war political road map for the country, failed to get off the ground due to lack of consensus over the agenda, the UN Special Envoy for the country told the Security Council on Friday. 

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2019/12/1054131