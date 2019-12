Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 20:10 Hits: 13

Obstacles to any lasting deal between Israel and Palestine continue to mount, the UN’s Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process told Security Council members on Wednesday, and only “concrete action” towards a two-State solution will change that dynamic.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2019/12/1053841