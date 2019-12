Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019

An average of nine children have been killed or maimed every day in Afghanistan so far this year, according to a new report from the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, which describes the country as “the world’s most lethal warzone”.

