Tigray, Ethiopia: Conflict-related Sexual Violence Widespread and Systematic Even After Truce

Eritrean and Ethiopian armed forces and associated militias appear to have perpetrated sexual violence on a widespread and systematic basis in Tigray, Ethiopia in the months following the signing of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) in November 2022 by some parties to the conflict, according to a report published today by Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) and the Organization for Justice and Accountability in the Horn of Africa (OJAH).
“The ongoing, widespread conflict-related sexual violence we’ve documented in Tigray shows the urgent need for aid, medical care, and reparations to the survivors,” said Sam Zarifi, JD, LLM, PHR’s executive director. “These brutal violations of international law also demand greater efforts at accountability from the United Nations and the African Union, despite the Ethiopian government’s efforts to block independent monitoring and justice.”
In Broken Promises: Conflict-Related Sexual Violence Before and After the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in Tigray, Ethiopia, PHR and OJAH reviewed 304 randomly selected medical records of conflict-related sexual violence from multiple health facilities in Tigray, Ethiopia, revealing widespread and systematic conflict-related sexual violence perpetrated against civilians from the beginning of the conflict in November 2020 through June 2023. The report is the first ever to document conflict-related sexual violence through hundreds of medical records that show severe violations continue to be perpetrated after the signing of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement by the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
The medical records analyzed by PHR and OJAH clinicians and researchers show:
The 304 cases reported here represent only a small portion of all actual cases of conflict-related sexual violence in Tigray, and likely undercount vulnerable populations, such as men and boys, and those who died during or after the conflict-related sexual violence.
Military forces, likely associated with the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments and armed militias – which reportedly operated in alignment with Ethiopian government forces during the 2020-2022 conflict period – appear to have perpetrated serious violations of human rights and committed atrocity crimes such as war crimes (e.g., torture and humiliating or degrading treatment; rape and sexual violence, sexual slavery) and crimes against humanity (e.g., persecution, torture, enslavement and sexual slavery, rape) as defined in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.
“Hundreds of de-identified medical records from health facilities in Tigray uncover profound human suffering and harm, corroborating other reports of rape and other forms of sexual violence, and suggesting that sexual violence is being deployed as a tactic of war,” said Ranit Mishori, MD, MHS, senior medical advisor at PHR and professor of family medicine at the Georgetown University School of Medicine. “This is scientific evidence that cannot be ignored or refuted. These violations have caused survivors significant harm, leading to an urgent need for medical and psychosocial support.”
“We honor the strength and resilience of the survivors whose experiences are reflected in this data, and commend the bravery of the Ethiopian clinicians who provide lifesaving care and document atrocities in the face of targeted attacks,” added Dr. Mishori.
The report is published alongside a new Comment by the report co-authors in The Lancet medical journal.
“The pattern of incidents and perpetrator profiles indicate that the incidents of conflict-related sexual violence were widespread and systematic,” said the executive director of OJAH. “The results of this inquiry align with existing reports from international human rights organizations, underscoring the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war against civilian populations in Tigray. What is even more concerning is that these atrocities continue to be perpetrated in certain areas of the Tigray region, Ethiopia, months after the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.”
The United Nations, human rights organizations, academics, and journalists have documented widespread civilian suffering, displacement, famine, violence, and other human rights violations, including conflict-related sexual violence, since the conflict between the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front began in November 2020. An estimated 600,000 civilians have died in Tigray, either by direct violence and killings or indirect violence through starvation or lack of health care.
“Our findings demand ongoing independent monitoring and documentation to ensure survivors can safely report the abuses they suffered and have evidence for accountability and justice gathered in a timely manner,” said Zarifi, PHR’s executive director. “However, all signs point to the main international accountability mechanism – the UN International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE) – being shuttered next month in the face of pressure from the Ethiopian government and acquiescence by the U.S., E.U., and other international actors.”
Based on the data presented in this report, PHR and OJAH make the following recommendations to international, regional, national, and local actors:
