With Security Council Veto, Russia “Cutting Off A Vital Lifeline to Syrians”: PHR

Wednesday, 12 July 2023

In response to news that the Russian Federation today vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution to renew cross-border aid to northwest Syria for nine months, the following quote is attributable to Karen Naimer, JD, LLM, director of programs at Physicians for Human Rights (PHR):

“PHR condemns the Russian Federation’s United Nations Security Council veto of cross-border humanitarian aid into northwest Syria. With its veto, Russia is callously cutting off a vital lifeline to Syrians who have already endured more than 12 years of war, displacement, and brutality, in addition to a devastating earthquake in February. The health, rights, and wellbeing of more than 4 million people are in serious jeopardy.”

