Published on Monday, 05 June 2023

The LA-based Star Garden Topless Dive Bar just voted in favor of joining the Actors’ Equity Association, making it the first unionized strip club since the now-defunct Lusty Lady in San Francisco and Seattle.

Read more https://www.yesmagazine.org/economy/2023/06/05/strippers-unionize