The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Justice Department Statements on District Court Ruling Enjoining American Airlines and JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 2

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter for the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division issued the following statements today regarding the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts’s ruling in favor of the Justice Department and the Attorneys General of six states and the District of Columbia in their civil antitrust lawsuit to stop the Northeast Alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue:

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-statements-district-court-ruling-enjoining-american-airlines-and-jetblue-s

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version