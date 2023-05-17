The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Justice Department Files Proposed Amended Complaint and Consent Decree with Fourth Poultry Processor, Further Addressing Long-Running Conspiracy to Suppress Workers’ Compensation

The Department of Justice filed a proposed amended complaint and consent decree today in the District of Maryland with George’s, Inc. and George’s Foods, LLC (George’s) that would resolve claims that George’s conspired with other poultry processors for years to suppress workers’ wages by exchanging compensation information. George’s provided significant and voluntary cooperation to the Department of Justice’s investigation.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-files-proposed-amended-complaint-and-consent-decree-fourth-poultry

