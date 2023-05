Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 08 May 2023 17:41 Hits: 2

As public spaces for women continue to diminish each day, some Afghan women have transformed a corner of their own homes into a battleground to resist the Taliban’s oppressive rule.

Read more https://www.yesmagazine.org/social-justice/2023/05/08/afghan-women-resist-taliban-art