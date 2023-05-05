Justice Department Reaches Settlement in Suit to Block ASSA ABLOY’s Proposed Acquisition of Spectrum Brands’ Hardware and Home Improvement Division

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 3The Department of Justice announced today that it has reached a settlement in its litigation regarding ASSA ABLOY AB’s (ASSA ABLOY) proposed $4.3 billion acquisition of Spectrum Brand Holding Inc.’s Hardware and Home Improvement division. The proposed settlement requires ASSA ABLOY to divest assets as a condition of finalizing ASSA ABLOY’s transaction with Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
