Justice Department Reaches Settlement in Suit to Block ASSA ABLOY’s Proposed Acquisition of Spectrum Brands’ Hardware and Home Improvement Division

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 3

The Department of Justice announced today that it has reached a settlement in its litigation regarding ASSA ABLOY AB’s (ASSA ABLOY) proposed $4.3 billion acquisition of Spectrum Brand Holding Inc.’s Hardware and Home Improvement division. The proposed settlement requires ASSA ABLOY to divest assets as a condition of finalizing ASSA ABLOY’s transaction with Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. 

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-reaches-settlement-suit-block-assa-abloy-s-proposed-acquisition-spectrum

