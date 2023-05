Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 28 April 2023 14:00 Hits: 10

The project began with a number: 562. It was the number of federally recognized tribes in the United States when photographer Matika Wilbur (Swinomish and Tulalip) quit her job, packed

Read more https://www.yesmagazine.org/social-justice/2023/04/28/indigenous-photographer-native-america