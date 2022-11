Articles

People of all ages and abilities are walking, jogging, dancing their way towards healthier lives everywhere, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, inviting everyone – as the football World Cup gets underway, hosted by Qatar - to participate in the Health for All Challenge to reach the “triple billion” goals by next year.

