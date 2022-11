Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 12:00 Hits: 7

Ahead of World Toilet Day on 19 November, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is launching a new game plan to help governments achieve safely managed sanitation for their populations and meet the sanitation target laid out in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/11/1130762