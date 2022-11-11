Journalists Tackle the Midterms and Open Enrollment

Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 11 November 2022

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed how politicians plan to take on health care costs and how health issues are playing into the midterm elections on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on Nov. 4.

KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed open enrollment and Affordable Care Act health plans on the “America’s Heroes Group” podcast on Nov. 5.

