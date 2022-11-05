Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 09:00 Hits: 1

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner helped listeners navigate open enrollment season for Affordable Care Act marketplace plans on Maine Public Radio’s “Maine Calling” on Nov. 1.

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani joined a conversation about the 988 suicide prevention hotline on Apple Podcasts’ “Committable” on Nov. 1.

KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed what’s new for this year’s ACA open enrollment period on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on Oct. 31.

KHN senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk discussed Colorado’s magic mushroom ballot initiative on KGNU’s “Morning Magazine” on Oct. 28.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/journalists-cut-through-the-noise-from-open-enrollment-to-magic-mushrooms/