Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 3

A new UN report shows that women’s and children’s health has suffered globally, as the impacts of conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change converge, with devastating effects on prospects for children, young people and women.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129627