Category: Health Published on Sunday, 16 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 3

The UN chief on Sunday called for governments worldwide to prioritize healthcare, in a call to make a “sustained political commitment” so their countries can be better prepared against future shocks, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

