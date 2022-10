Articles

Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to support Uganda as the Government there responds to a deadly Ebola outbreak, agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, in his weekly press conference on global health challenges.

