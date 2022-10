Articles

Published on Monday, 10 October 2022

Nearly one billion people live with a mental health condition across the globe, but despite that staggering number, Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted on Monday, that it remains one of “the most neglected aspects of healthcare”.

