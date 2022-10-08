The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Reporter Follows Up on ‘Cancer Moonshot’ Progress and the Bias in Digital Health Records

Category: Health Hits: 8

Reporter Follows Up on ‘Cancer Moonshot’ Progress and the Bias in Digital Health Records

KHN correspondent Darius Tahir discussed the latest developments related to the federal “Cancer Moonshot” initiative on Houston Public Media’s “Town Square With Ernie Manouse” on Oct. 4. Tahir also discussed how bias can be embedded in medical records on America’s Heroes Group’s “Roundtable” on Oct. 1.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/reporter-follows-up-on-cancer-moonshot-progress-and-the-bias-in-digital-health-records/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version