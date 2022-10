Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022

Amid mounting health emergencies globally – such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate-related crises, and the war in Ukraine – the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday announced an initiative to strengthen rapid response.

