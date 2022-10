Articles

Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022

Dementia is one of the greatest health challenges of our generation, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which on Tuesday launched the first-ever research blueprint for tackling the disease, which 78 million people could be living with by the end of this decade.

