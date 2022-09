Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 19 September 2022 20:40 Hits: 5

Fauci’s comments follow remarks from President Joe Biden, who declared “the pandemic is over” during a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday evening.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/09/19/anthony-fauci-we-are-not-where-we-need-to-be-00057580