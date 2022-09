Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 02:00 Hits: 3

Four health organizations, working closely together, spent almost $10 billion on responding to Covid across the world. But they lacked the scrutiny of governments, and fell short of their own goals, a POLITICO and WELT investigation found.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/09/14/global-covid-pandemic-response-bill-gates-partners-00053969