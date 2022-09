Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 16:56 Hits: 3

As the number of weekly reported deaths from COVID-19 plunged to its lowest since March 2020, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that the end of the pandemic is now in sight.

