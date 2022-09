Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 10 September 2022 11:00 Hits: 5

The state efforts are a direct threat to abortion-rights advocates and other liberal groups’ efforts to bypass governors and legislatures and take issues directly to voters.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/09/10/the-lefts-best-chance-for-restoring-abortion-rights-in-red-states-is-in-jeopardy-00055901